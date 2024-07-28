Bokf Na Purchases 26,432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.77.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

