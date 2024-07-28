Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $8.76 on Friday, hitting $167.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

