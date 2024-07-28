Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 967.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,485 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,871. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

