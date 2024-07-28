Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.78.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.