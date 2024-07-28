Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $13.74 on Friday, reaching $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

