Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BOXL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.27. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

