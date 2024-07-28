Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,346,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

