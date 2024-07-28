Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in July

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brera Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BREA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,199. Brera has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

