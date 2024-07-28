Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Brightcove Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
