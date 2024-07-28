Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

