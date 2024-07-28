Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.47.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
