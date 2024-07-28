Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.