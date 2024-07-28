Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $56.00

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $562,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 877,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after purchasing an additional 418,716 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.