Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 200,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,890,913.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019. Insiders own 8.44% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

