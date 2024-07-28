CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $434.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.55.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International stock opened at $449.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

