Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $36.50 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $36.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cadence Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

