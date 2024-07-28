Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of GDS worth $64,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

