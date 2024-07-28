Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 122,300 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Amcor worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 12,411,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,087,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

