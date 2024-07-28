Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

