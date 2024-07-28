Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 860,500 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 860,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.68% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

