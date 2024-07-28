Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.29% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 236,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

