Capital Research Global Investors Invests $2.81 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in SAP by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $14,940,000.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
