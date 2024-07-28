Capital Research Global Investors Invests $2.81 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in SAP by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $14,940,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

