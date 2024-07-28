Capital World Investors Buys 133,182 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.75% of XPEL worth $56,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Price Performance
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.72. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEL
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other XPEL news, Director John F. North bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Profile
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPEL
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.