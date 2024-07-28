Capital World Investors Purchases 1,987 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in JD.com were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in JD.com by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 79,852 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 103.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

