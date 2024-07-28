Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,043,769 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $193.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average is $184.60. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

