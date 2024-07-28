Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 276,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,852. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.00.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

