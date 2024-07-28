Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
