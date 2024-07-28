Casper Trading Down 8.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $253.33 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,785,237,664 with 12,187,591,012 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01956551 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,354,030.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

