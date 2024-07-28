cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $600.44 million and approximately $138.92 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00661223 USD and is down -20.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $185,720,080.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.