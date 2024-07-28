Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

