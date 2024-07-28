Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
