Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $29.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $657.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
