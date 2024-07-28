Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

