Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.67.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.1189 dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

