Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LNG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $176.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

