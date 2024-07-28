China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.