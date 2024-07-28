China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading 3.2% Higher

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. 33,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 99,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

