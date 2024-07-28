Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $62.50 at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

