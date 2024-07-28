Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CHR opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

