Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of CGX opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.03.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

