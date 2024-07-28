CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

