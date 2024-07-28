CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CCNEP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

