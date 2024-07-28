Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $147,431.20 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,065.23 or 0.99880738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,770,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,770,810.82 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04312034 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $170,453.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

