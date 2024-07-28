Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

