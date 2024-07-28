Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.95. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

