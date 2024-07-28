Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $309.76 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.95. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.