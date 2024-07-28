Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 14,881 shares of company stock worth $256,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

