COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.22. COMPANHIA ENERG/S shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,536 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

