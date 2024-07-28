Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031,505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 732,158 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 0.9 %

BVN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 2,148,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,264. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

