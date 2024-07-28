Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 30th total of 554,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Complete Solaria Trading Down 2.1 %
CSLR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,611. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria Company Profile
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Complete Solaria
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.