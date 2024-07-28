Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 30th total of 554,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 2.1 %

CSLR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,611. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

