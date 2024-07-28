Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $746.90 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $746.90 million and approximately $44.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00589258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00104796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00241747 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00066192 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,025,925,413 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,418,449 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,025,770,753.67 with 4,238,270,739.36 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17520592 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $74,424,364.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.